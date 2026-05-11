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Tottenham relegation fears remain after home draw with Leeds

Tottenham forward Mathys Tel went from hero to zero after he gave away a reckless penalty following his opener in a 1-1 draw with Leeds to leave his team mired in relegation trouble.

Reuters SPORTS
Published May 12,2026
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TOTTENHAM RELEGATION FEARS REMAIN AFTER HOME DRAW WITH LEEDS

Tottenham Hotspur wasted the chance to ease their Premier League relegation fears ⁠as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's ⁠penalty earned Leeds United a 1-1 draw in North London on Monday.

A first ⁠home win in the league since December would have put Spurs four points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United with two games left and in sight of salvation.

It looked on the cards when ⁠Mathys ⁠Tel struck with a stunning effort early in the second half, curling a right-footed shot into the top corner.

But Tel's night took a turn for the worse as ⁠he conceded the penalty that Calvert-Lewin thumped home in the 74th minute.

As Tottenham's nerves frayed, Leeds had chances to win it in stoppage time but ⁠Sean ‌Longstaff's ‌strike was superbly diverted ⁠onto the underside ‌of the bar by goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

The result ⁠left 17th-placed Spurs on ⁠38 points with West Ham ⁠on 36 after 36 games.