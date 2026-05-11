Tottenham relegation fears remain after home draw with Leeds

Tottenham Hotspur wasted the chance to ease their Premier League relegation fears as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's penalty earned Leeds United a 1-1 draw in North London on Monday.
A first home win in the league since December would have put Spurs four points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United with two games left and in sight of salvation.
It looked on the cards when Mathys Tel struck with a stunning effort early in the second half, curling a right-footed shot into the top corner.
But Tel's night took a turn for the worse as he conceded the penalty that Calvert-Lewin thumped home in the 74th minute.
As Tottenham's nerves frayed, Leeds had chances to win it in stoppage time but Sean Longstaff's strike was superbly diverted onto the underside of the bar by goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.
The result left 17th-placed Spurs on 38 points with West Ham on 36 after 36 games.