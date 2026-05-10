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Barcelona coach Flick's father dies ahead of Clasico

Barcelona confirmed a few hours before the Clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday that the father of coach Hansi Flick has died. "FC Barcelona and the entire blaugrana family wish to send all our love to Hansi Flick after the passing of his father. We share in your sorrow and our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time," the club wrote on X.

Reuters SPORTS
Published May 10,2026
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BARCELONA COACH FLICKS FATHER DIES AHEAD OF CLASICO

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick's father has died, the club said ⁠in a ⁠statement on Sunday, hours before their top-of-the-table clash with Real ⁠Madrid in LaLiga.

The 61-year-old German coach has informed the club that he will be in the dugout during the home game ⁠with second-placed ⁠Real, Spanish newspaper Marca reported.

"FC Barcelona and the entire blaugrana family wish to send all our love to Hansi ⁠Flick after the passing of his father. We share in your sorrow and our thoughts are with ⁠you ‌and ‌your family during ⁠this difficult ‌time," Barcelona posted on X.

A draw ⁠with Real ⁠will ensure Barcelona's ⁠second successive league title.