BARCELONA COACH FLICKS FATHER DIES AHEAD OF CLASICO

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick's father has died, the club said ⁠in a ⁠statement on Sunday, hours before their top-of-the-table clash with Real ⁠Madrid in LaLiga.

The 61-year-old German coach has informed the club that he will be in the dugout during the home game ⁠with second-placed ⁠Real, Spanish newspaper Marca reported.

"FC Barcelona and the entire blaugrana family wish to send all our love to Hansi ⁠Flick after the passing of his father. We share in your sorrow and our thoughts are with ⁠you ‌and ‌your family during ⁠this difficult ‌time," Barcelona posted on X.

A draw ⁠with Real ⁠will ensure Barcelona's ⁠second successive league title.







