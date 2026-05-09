Galatasaray seal 26th Turkish title with 4-2 victory

Galatasaray clinched a fourth consecutive Super Lig title on Saturday, beating visitors Antalyaspor 4-2 to extend their ⁠domestic dominance and ⁠claim a record 26th league crown.

The Istanbul side went into the match four points clear of ⁠second-placed Fenerbahçe, with one more game left, needing victory to become unreachable after missing an earlier chance to seal the title in a 4-1 defeat at Samsunspor last weekend.

Coach Okan Buruk's side have again set the pace in a ⁠tense ⁠title race, recovering from setbacks to keep Fenerbahçe at arm's length and underline their grip on the Turkish league.

Galatasaray secured the win in the second half with two goals from Victor Osimhen, including ⁠a penalty, in between strikes from Mario Lemina and Kaan Ayhan.

The result sparked celebrations at RAMS Park and across Istanbul, with TV footage showing fans waving flags and torches, chanting and ⁠dancing ‌with ‌delight in cities around the ⁠country.

Fenerbahçe, who were ‌also runners-up in the previous four seasons, pushed the champions ⁠closest again but their ⁠wait for a first league title ⁠since 2014 goes on.







