Bayern claim nervous win despite Kane penalty miss after Champions League exit

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane missed a penalty as the Bundesliga champions failed to hit top form but still edged strugglers VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 on Saturday to bounce back ⁠after their midweek Champions ⁠League semi-final exit to Paris St Germain.

Bayern, who won with a Michael Olise goal, had suffered a 6-5 aggregate loss to holders Paris St ⁠Germain after their 1-1 draw in Munich on Wednesday, narrowly missing out on what would have been their first Champions League final in six years.

The frustration was evident at the start as the Bavarians, with six changes in the lineup, lacked their usual attacking spark despite having top scorer Kane in the starting 11.

Kane then squandered a 36th minute penalty, slipping slightly before ⁠missing ⁠the target, for his first missed Bundesliga spot kicky after 24 successful ones.

The visitors needed more than one half to find their footing and they finally broke the deadlock with Olise's superbly curled shot into the top corner in the 56th.

The Wolves, sitting in the relegation playoff spot six points behind Werder Bremen, ⁠grew more desperate for an equaliser ahead of the final matchday next week and Bayern found more space, coming close again with Kane's low shot on the hour.

Wolfsburg missed their biggest chance in the 89th when substitute Mattias Svanberg hit the post with only goalkeeper Jonas Urbig to ⁠beat.

Bayern, ‌who can ‌still win the domestic double when ⁠they face VfB Stuttgart in the ‌German Cup final on May 23, have 86 points. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund (70) and RB Leipzig (65) ⁠in third are already guaranteed Champions ⁠League spots.

Stuttgart are in fourth spot, level on 61 points ⁠with fifth- placed Hoffenheim. The top four teams automatically qualify for next season's Champions League.







