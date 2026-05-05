Athletic Bilbao appoint former Dortmund manager Terzic as coach

Athletic Bilbao have appointed Edin Terzic as head coach from next ⁠season, the ⁠LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has ⁠signed a deal until 2028, replacing Ernesto Valverde with the Bilbao sitting eighth in the Spanish league standings.

Terzic, 43, arrives in the Basque ⁠Country ⁠with a reputation for leading teams that play high-intensity, attacking football. His tenure at Dortmund was marked by a German ⁠Cup title in 2021 and a run to the Champions League final in 2024, which they lost 2-0 ⁠to ‌Real ‌Madrid.

The German has ⁠been without ‌a job since leaving Dortmund at ⁠the end ⁠of the 2023-24 season.