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Athletic Bilbao appoint former Dortmund manager Terzic as coach

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic has signed with La Liga side Athletic Bilbao, the club said in a statement on Tuesday. Terzic signed a contract until June 2028. He will succeed Ernesto Valverde, who's leaving the team at the end of the season.

Reuters SPORTS
Published May 05,2026
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ATHLETIC BILBAO APPOINT FORMER DORTMUND MANAGER TERZIC AS COACH

Athletic Bilbao have appointed Edin Terzic as head coach from next ⁠season, the ⁠LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has ⁠signed a deal until 2028, replacing Ernesto Valverde with the Bilbao sitting eighth in the Spanish league standings.

Terzic, 43, arrives in the Basque ⁠Country ⁠with a reputation for leading teams that play high-intensity, attacking football. His tenure at Dortmund was marked by a German ⁠Cup title in 2021 and a run to the Champions League final in 2024, which they lost 2-0 ⁠to ‌Real ‌Madrid.

The German has ⁠been without ‌a job since leaving Dortmund at ⁠the end ⁠of the 2023-24 season.