NAPOLIS SCORELESS DRAW AT COMO MOVES INTER CLOSER TO SERIE A TITLE

Defending Serie A champions Napoli were held to a 0-0 draw at Como on Saturday, a result which means leaders Inter Milan now need just one point to secure the league ⁠title.

Inter hold a nine-point lead ⁠over Napoli, who have three matches left, and a draw at home to Parma on Sunday would clinch the Scudetto. Como, meanwhile, boosted their chances of qualifying ⁠for Europe for the first time.

Cesc Fabregas's side are fifth in the standings on 62 points, two behind Juventus who host already relegated Hellas Verona on Sunday and, with the top six guaranteed European football, Como are eight points ahead of Atalanta in seventh.

Como looked the more likely side to take all three points, with keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic coming to Napoli's rescue on more than one occasion, while Matteo Politano hit the ⁠post ⁠late on for the visitors.

The opening half was mostly one-way traffic, with the hosts creating plenty in attack.

Nico Paz set up an early chance, his through ball finding Tasos Douvikas who beat Napoli's offside trap, rounded Milinkovic-Savic but took too long getting his shot away, allowing defender Amir Rrahmani time to get back and clear his goalbound effort.

Milinkovic-Savic was quick off ⁠his line to block Assane Diao's strike as Como continued to press forward while the visitors offered little at the other end.

The Napoli keeper was alert to get down and save Martin Baturina's deflected shot as Como again threatened after the break.

Scott McTominay pulled his effort wide in a rare Napoli attack and Politano's curling ⁠shot ‌from outside ‌the area came back off the upright ⁠as the away side showed signs ‌of life late on, but their title defence has long since died.

Fabregas's team have held Napoli to two ⁠scoreless draws in the league this season, ⁠and also beat Antonio Conte's side on penalties in the ⁠Coppa Italia, with the Como boss proving more than a match for the manager he played under at Chelsea.







