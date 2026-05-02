Barcelona close on LaLiga title with late win at Osasuna

Barcelona moved to the brink of retaining the LaLiga title after Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres struck late in a 2-1 victory at Osasuna on Saturday.
With four games remaining, Barca top the table on 88 points, 14 clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and visit Espanyol on Sunday. Should Madrid fail to win, Barcelona will be confirmed champions for the second successive season.
Barca broke through in the 81st minute when Marcus Rashford crossed from the right and Lewandowski rose to head in. Five minutes later Fermin Lopez slipped Torres clear and he finished low past Sergio Herrera.
Raul Garcia pulled back a goal from close range two minutes later, but it was too little to late for Osasuna, who remain 10th on 42 points.