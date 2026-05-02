Barcelona close on LaLiga title with late win at Osasuna

Barcelona moved to the brink of retaining the LaLiga title after Robert Lewandowski ⁠and Ferran ⁠Torres struck late in a 2-1 victory at Osasuna on Saturday.

With four ⁠games remaining, Barca top the table on 88 points, 14 clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and visit Espanyol on Sunday. Should Madrid ⁠fail ⁠to win, Barcelona will be confirmed champions for the second successive season.

Barca broke through in the 81st minute when Marcus Rashford crossed from the ⁠right and Lewandowski rose to head in. Five minutes later Fermin Lopez slipped Torres clear and he finished low past Sergio Herrera.

Raul ⁠Garcia ‌pulled ‌back a goal from ⁠close range ‌two minutes later, but it was too ⁠little to late ⁠for Osasuna, who remain ⁠10th on 42 points.







