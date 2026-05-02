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Barcelona close on LaLiga title with late win at Osasuna

Barcelona closed in on the La Liga title after late goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres secured a hard-earned 2-1 win at Osasuna. Hansi Flick’s men extended their lead at the top of the table to 14 points and will be crowned champions should rivals Real Madrid fail to beat Espanyol on Sunday evening.

Reuters SPORTS
Published May 03,2026
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BARCELONA CLOSE ON LALIGA TITLE WITH LATE WIN AT OSASUNA

Barcelona moved to the brink of retaining the LaLiga title after Robert Lewandowski ⁠and Ferran ⁠Torres struck late in a 2-1 victory at Osasuna on Saturday.

With four ⁠games remaining, Barca top the table on 88 points, 14 clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and visit Espanyol on Sunday. Should Madrid ⁠fail ⁠to win, Barcelona will be confirmed champions for the second successive season.

Barca broke through in the 81st minute when Marcus Rashford crossed from the ⁠right and Lewandowski rose to head in. Five minutes later Fermin Lopez slipped Torres clear and he finished low past Sergio Herrera.

Raul ⁠Garcia ‌pulled ‌back a goal from ⁠close range ‌two minutes later, but it was too ⁠little to late ⁠for Osasuna, who remain ⁠10th on 42 points.