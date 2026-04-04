Haaland bags hat-trick as Man City hammer Liverpool 4-0 in FA Cup quarter-final

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Liverpool 4-0 ⁠in their FA ⁠Cup quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to cruise into the ⁠last four.

Haaland fired the opener from the penalty spot in the 39th minute after Nico O'Reilly was fouled, and the Norwegian doubled his tally in first-half stoppage time ⁠with ⁠a well-placed header from an excellent cross by Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo got on the scoresheet himself five minutes after the break and Haaland completed his treble ⁠with a shot off the underside of the crossbar in the 57th minute before Liverpool's woes continued when Mohamed Salah had a ⁠penalty ‌saved.

In ‌the other quarter-finals, Chelsea ⁠take on ‌Port Vale and Southampton host Arsenal later on ⁠Saturday, with Leeds ⁠United travelling to West ⁠Ham United on Sunday.







