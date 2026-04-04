Bayern score three late goals for 3-2 comeback win at Freiburg

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich scored three times in the last nine minutes of the game to come from two goals behind and snatch a 3-2 ⁠victory at Freiburg on Saturday.

Tom ⁠Bischof fired in almost identical shots from the edge of the box to draw them level before Lennart Karl tapped in with ⁠almost the last kick of the game to earn three points for Bayern.

They top the league on 73 points, with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who take on VfB Stuttgart later, on 61.

Bayern travel to Real Madrid next week for the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Freiburg, the only German team along with Bayern to still be in the German Cup ⁠as ⁠well as a European competition, went in front a minute into the second half when Johan Manzambi whipped a sensational shot from 25 metres out past keeper Manuel Neuer.

The hosts, who face Celta Vigo in the Europa League last eight next week, then twice came agonisingly close to a second ⁠goal as they dominated early on after the break, keeping 40-year-old Neuer busy.

The Bavarians were missing top scorer Harry Kane through injury, and substitute Michael Olise had their best chance after coming on early in the second half.

Freiburg doubled their lead in the 71st minute ⁠with ‌a ‌Lucas Hoeler volley after Neuer spilled ⁠a corner into his path, ‌but the visitors cut the deficit 10 minutes later when Bischof threaded a shot past ⁠keeper Noah Atubolu as the visitors ⁠upped the pressure late in the game.

He did ⁠it again in stoppage time before Karl scored the winner in the dying seconds.









