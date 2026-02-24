News Sports Benjamin Sesko scores again as Man Utd beat Everton

Benjamin Sesko scores again as Man Utd beat Everton

Benjamin Sesko once again proved to be the ultimate super-sub for Manchester United, coming off the bench to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Everton on Monday.

DPA SPORTS Published February 24,2026 Subscribe

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko came to Michael Carrick's rescue for the third time in four matches after arriving from the bench to score the only goal in the 1-0 victory at Everton.



The Slovenia striker has yet to start in the interim head coach's six matches in charge but has now scored two winners and snatched a late equaliser to maintain Carrick's unbeaten start.



He was made to wait until just before the hour mark to replace Amad Diallo but made an impact within 13 minutes by getting on the end of a direct counter-attack in a rare moment of incisiveness from the visitors.



It was enough to secure a fifth win in six matches and move United into fourth, only three points behind Aston Villa.



He took his chance coolly and clinically in United's first threatening moment since the fourth minute, when James Tarkowski cleared Diallo's shot off the line after it had squirmed under goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.



By his standards his 71st-minute goal was comparatively early as his two previous efforts in Carrick's unbeaten run had come after the 90th minute, one to beat Fulham and the other to snatch a draw at West Ham.



He has now scored six in his last seven appearances, making it difficult for Carrick to ignore his contribution to the team's resurgence, which has only strengthened the head coach's own credentials after he replaced Ruben Amorim in January.



The goal owed plenty to Matheus Cunha's searching pass from deep in his own half to isolate Bryan Mbeumo one-on-one with Michael Keane, the forward having the pace to go past the centre-back and square for Sesko to emphatically convert.



The goal came during the best passage of play from Everton, who had spent the first half competing but not threatening only to come out after the break and immediately create their best chance.



Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall moved the ball from right to left but Harrison Armstrong, whose only goal this season came against Wrexham while on loan at Preston, saw his weak shot fail to extend Senne Lammens.



Mbeumo fired wildly over after Tarkowski failed to deal convincingly with Kobbie Mainoo's cross but that was a rare attack for the visitors, and a sign things were not going United's way was the sight of captain Bruno Fernandes getting himself involved in a row with the 19-year-old Armstrong.



But Sesko's arrival changed the game and the closest Everton, who have won just once since early November at home, came to equalising was when Keane forced Lammens into a fingertip save from distance to keep United's first away clean sheet in the league since March.



It made up for a lacklustre first half, which United dominated without capitalising.



After Cunha's shot had escaped Pickford but not the covering Tarkowski, the visitors failed to advance against a back four which had midfielder James Garner at right-back and centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite on the left.



Diogo Dalot's shot from a partially-cleared corner whistled past Pickford's left-hand post and Fernandes shot over at the end of the half, but there was little to suggest they would break the deadlock until Sesko arrived to save the day again.









