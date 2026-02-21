Juventus end bad week with 2-0 loss against Como

Juventus blew their chance of climbing into the Champions League places in Serie A as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Como on Saturday.

A win would have lifted Juve above fourth-placed Napoli but, Juventus, thrashed 5-2 at Galatasary in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs in midweek, they had no answer to the ambition of Como who moved one point behind them in sixth.

The visitors, who drew with AC Milan on Wednesday, were in front after just 11 minutes when Juve gave the ball away in midfield.

Anastasios Douvikas collected and played in Mergim Vojvoda on the right.

The Kosovar cut inside before unleashing a left-footed shot from 18 metres out. Michele Di Gregorio got a hand on it but couldn't prevent it hitting the back of the Juve net.

The second came just after the hour when Como counter-attacked from a poorly taken Juventus corner.

Maximo Perrone carried the ball all the way up the pitch before spotting Lucas Da Cunha on the right making a run into the box.

The captain drilled a low cross to Maxence Caqueret on the edge of the six-yard box who tapped into an empty net.

Victory at Lecce later on Saturday would give leaders Inter Milan a 10-point lead over AC Milan, who host Parma on Sunday.







