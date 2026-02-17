Guirassy fires Dortmund to 2-0 first-leg win over Atalanta

Striker Serhou Guirassy scored one goal and created another as hosts Borussia Dortmund claimed a 2-0 victory over Italian visitors Atalanta in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie on Tuesday.
The match kicked off 15 minutes late as the Dortmund team bus was caught in traffic, but they were fast out of the blocks as Guirassy put the home side in front inside three minutes with a header at the back post.
They doubled their advantage on 42 minutes via Max Beier after he was teed up by Guirassy in a deserved victory for the German side, with Atalanta offering little in the way of a goal threat.
The return leg will be played in Bergamo next Wednesday, with the winners to meet either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the last-16.