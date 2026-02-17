Guirassy fires Dortmund to 2-0 first-leg win over Atalanta

Striker Serhou Guirassy scored one goal and created another as hosts Borussia ⁠Dortmund claimed ⁠a 2-0 victory over Italian visitors Atalanta in the first leg of ⁠their Champions League playoff tie on Tuesday.

The match kicked off 15 minutes late as the Dortmund team bus was caught in traffic, but they were fast out of the ⁠blocks ⁠as Guirassy put the home side in front inside three minutes with a header at the back post.

They doubled their advantage on 42 minutes via ⁠Max Beier after he was teed up by Guirassy in a deserved victory for the German side, with Atalanta offering little in the ⁠way ‌of ‌a goal threat.

The return ⁠leg will ‌be played in Bergamo next Wednesday, with the ⁠winners to meet ⁠either Arsenal or Bayern ⁠Munich in the last-16.









