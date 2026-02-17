News Sports Benfica v Real Madrid game held up after Vinicius Jr incident

Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Benfica descended into chaos on Tuesday after Vinicius Junior led a temporary walk-off in protest of alleged racism.

Real Madrid's Champions League last 16 play-off at Benfica was suspended for a time early in the second half on Tuesday after Vinicius Junior scored a superb goal and then indicated to the referee that something was amiss.



The referee then signalled that the game was suspended and Vinicius went to sit on the Madrid bench. The referee then issued a red card to a member of the Benfica coaching staff.



There were reports that racist abuse had been heard and UEFA's ant-racism protocol had been activated. Vinicius was in deep conversation with Benfica coach and former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.



