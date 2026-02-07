News Sports Violence breaks out at anti-ICE protest near Olympic Village in Milan

Violence breaks out at anti-ICE protest near Olympic Village in Milan

Clashes erupted in Milan on Saturday as the first full day of the Winter Olympics was marred by violence. Police deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse a breakaway group of protesters near the Santagiulia ice hockey arena after they hurled firecrackers and smoke bombs at security forces.

DPA SPORTS Published February 08,2026 Subscribe

Clashes broke out in Milan on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics after a protest on Saturday involving thousands of people.



Following a march of more than 3,000 demonstrators toward the Olympic Village, some participants threw smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails at security forces. Police responded with batons, water cannons and tear gas. At least five people were temporarily detained.



The protest was directed in part against the presence of officers from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency at the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.



Police estimated the crowd at around 3,000, while other estimates put it at about 5,000.



Signs reading "ICE out" and "ICE = SS" were visible during the march, as in earlier demonstrations.



The US immigration agency has faced fierce criticism over its role in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, including the killing of two US citizens who were protesting deportation operations in Minneapolis.



ICE officers in the US delegation in Italy are tasked with protecting officials such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



Italy's right-wing government has repeatedly stressed that the ICE personnel will not carry out any policing duties on Italian streets. More than 6,000 Italian security forces have been deployed around the Games.











