LeBron, Curry, Durant reunite on NBA All-Star lineup

LeBron James will reunite with US Olympic team-mates Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry as in a potent NBA All-Star game line-up announced on Tuesday.

A new-look All-Star game will be divided between three teams -- two made up of US players, and one from international players.

The three teams will play a round-robin mini-tournament before the top two teams in the group face off in a final game.

James, Curry and Durant, three pillars of the USA's gold medal-winning team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, will be joined by Boston's Jaylen Brown, the New York Knicks Jalen Brunson and the Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard. Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell and Miami's Norman Powell complete the line-up, known as "USA Stripes".

The other squad -- "USA Stars" -- features Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards and Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren.

The roster also includes Phoenix Suns ace Devin Booker, Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey and Detroit's Jalen Duren.

The "World" team is led by Oklahoma City's Canadian star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, the Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic and the San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama along with Denver's Nikola Jokic.

The All Star game takes place in Los Angeles on February 15.