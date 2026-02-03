 Contact Us
Australia to open 2027 Rugby World Cup against Hong Kong

Australia will open the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Perth against Hong Kong, with England starting in Brisbane against Tonga and key group clashes set across Sydney and Adelaide.

DPA SPORTS
Published February 03,2026
Australia will kick start the 2027 Rugby World Cup with an opener against Hong Kong in Perth.

The fixtures for next year's tournament were announced on Monday night, with England set to begin in Brisbane against Tonga on October 2.

Steve Borthwick's men will travel to Adelaide next to face Zimbabwe on October 8 before they conclude Group F in Sydney with a mouth-watering clash with Wales on October 16.

Wales begin against Zimbabwe in Adelaide on October 2.

In Group D, Scotland's opener will take place against Uruguay in Melbourne a day later and Ireland face Portugal in Sydney on October 4.