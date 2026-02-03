Australia to open 2027 Rugby World Cup against Hong Kong

Australia will kick start the 2027 Rugby World Cup with an opener against Hong Kong in Perth.



The fixtures for next year's tournament were announced on Monday night, with England set to begin in Brisbane against Tonga on October 2.



Steve Borthwick's men will travel to Adelaide next to face Zimbabwe on October 8 before they conclude Group F in Sydney with a mouth-watering clash with Wales on October 16.



Wales begin against Zimbabwe in Adelaide on October 2.



In Group D, Scotland's opener will take place against Uruguay in Melbourne a day later and Ireland face Portugal in Sydney on October 4.

