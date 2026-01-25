Man Utd stun leaders Arsenal to open up title race

Manchester United loosened Arsenal's grip on the Premier League title race with a 3-2 win in north London on Sunday thanks to stunning second-half goals ⁠by Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha.

Victory would have restored Arsenal's seven-point lead over chasers Manchester City and Aston Villa, both of whom won this weekend, but Mikel Arteta's side instead ‍left the door open as they lost at home for the first time this season.

United's win, their first in the league at Arsenal since 2017, lifted them to ‌fourth, and while they are not in the title equation themselves, ‍it fuelled the new-found optimism sweeping the club since Michael Carrick stepped in as interim coach.

Everything was going to plan for Arsenal when they took the lead in the 29th minute with a Lisandro Martinez own goal.

But a terrible mistake by Martin Zubimendi in the 37th minute gifted United an equaliser for Bryan Mbeumo.

Dorgu then smashed a ferocious shot in off the crossbar to put United ahead in the 50th minute but substitute Mikel Merino prodded the hosts level in the 84th.

United were not finished though and substitute Cunha was allowed to advance towards Arsenal's goal before curling a low shot past the dive of David Raya from 25 metres to spark ⁠wild celebrations amongst the visiting fans.

Arsenal, who are now winless in three league games after two 0-0 draws, have 50 points from 23 games with City and Villa on 46. United moved fourth with 38 points.

United's win followed their 2-0 defeat of Manchester City last weekend in Carrick's first game of his second spell as the club's interim manager.

The nerves are clearly starting to show at Arsenal as they seek their first title since 2004.

Even after Martinez got his legs in a tangle and deflected Martin Odegaard's shot past his own keeper, ‌Arsenal never looked completely at ease and slowly lost control of the game.

The omens still looked bad for United at that stage with Arsenal having won their last 15 Premier League games in which they had taken the lead.

But when William Saliba passed to Zubimendi who in turn gifted the ball straight to Mbeumo ‍to score in style, the visitors suddenly sensed an opportunity.

Things took a dark turn for Arsenal five minutes after the interval. Again their defence was found wanting as ‍Dorgu was allowed to control ‍a bouncing ball before thumping a left-foot volley in off the ⁠crossbar past a stunned Raya.

Arteta reacted by making four ‍substitutions, sending on Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino and Ben White while Noni Madueke also joined the fray later from a stacked bench.

There was huge relief when United failed to deal with a corner and Merino prodded in from close range -- the ball being adjudged to have crossed the line after a ⁠brief delay.

It looked as ‌though Arsenal had got out of jail and might even snatch a win but United's belief was unwavering as Cunha delivered a gift to City and Villa.







