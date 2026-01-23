Galatasaray sign Napoli winger Lang on loan for rest of season

Galatasaray said on Friday they ⁠have reached an agreement with Napoli to sign ‍Dutch winger Noa Lang on loan ‌for the ‍remainder of the season.

Lang, a Dutch international who has 15 caps for the national team, will join the Istanbul club under a deal that includes a non-mandatory ⁠purchase option that can be activated upon Galatasaray's request.

The Turkish side will pay a two million euro ($2.36 million) loan fee ‌to Napoli, while Lang will receive a salary of 1.75 million euros for the ‍season, Galatasaray said.

Lang joined ‍Napoli last year ‍from Eredivisie side ⁠PSV Eindhoven ‍and made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Italians, scoring once.







