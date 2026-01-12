Barcelona beat Real Madrid while Espanyol held to draw at Levante

Raphinha scored twice as Barcelona beat arch-rivals Real Madrid 3-2 in a pulsating Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah.



The score was 2-2 at half-time after Raphinha's opener was cancelled out by Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia grabbed a second Real equaliser after Robert Lewandowski restored Barca's lead.



Raphinha put Barca ahead for a third time after 73 minutes and they held on despite the late sending off of Frenkie de Jong.



Inter Milan missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of Serie A to five points as they were pegged back by two Scott McTominay goals for Napoli at San Siro.



Inter twice led through a Federico Dimarco effort and controversial Hakan Calhanoglu penalty but McTominay's double secured a 2-2 draw.



Second-placed AC Milan failed to capitalise and needed a late Christopher Nkunku equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Fiorentina.



A 79th-minute own goal gave Lazio a 1-0 win at struggling Verona while Parma won 2-1 at Lecce.



In LaLiga, European hopefuls Espanyol were held to a 1-1 draw at lowly Levante. Carlos Romero's 53rd-minute opener for the visitors was quickly cancelled out by Iker Losada.



Rayo Vallecano held on after the late sending off of captain Oscar Valentin for a 2-1 win over Mallorca.



