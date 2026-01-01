English club Chelsea part ways with head coach Enzo Maresca

English football club Chelsea said Thursday that it parted ways with head coach Enzo Maresca, wishing the Italian well in his future career.

In a statement, Chelsea said Maresca, 45, enjoyed notable success during his time in charge, leading the team to victories in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

"Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club's recent history, and we thank him for his contributions," the statement said.

The club added that, with key objectives still to play for across four competitions, including qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League, both parties agreed that a managerial change would give the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.





