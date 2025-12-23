Salah scores late winner as Egypt come from behind to beat Zimbabwe

Mohamed Salah snatched a dramatic ⁠stoppage-time winner as Egypt came from behind to beat ‍Zimbabwe 2-1 in their first game at ‌the Africa Cup ‍of Nations finals in Morocco on Monday.

Egypt's captain, starting his first game after four successive matches on the bench at Liverpool, fired home a left-footed effort in the 91st minute ⁠to earn the seven-times champions a late victory after Zimbabwe had stunned them by going ahead in the first half.

Egypt laid an early ‌siege to Zimbabwe's goal, but it was the underdogs who netted first through Prince Dube in ‍the 20th minute.

It was left to ‍Egypt's Premier ‍League contingent of ⁠Omar Marmoush, ‍who equalised in the 64th minute, and talisman Salah to see them to a last-gasp ⁠victory.









