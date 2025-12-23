Neres double as Napoli outclass Bologna to win Italian Super Cup

Napoli lifted the Italian Super Cup ⁠with a 2-0 win over Bologna in Riyadh on Monday, ‍David Neres netting both goals to earn ‌the league champions ‍a deserved victory over the toothless Coppa Italia winners.

Neres opened the scoring with a stunning strike from distance six minutes before the break and found the net again in the 57th minute when ⁠Bologna were caught trying to play out of defence.

Bologna never looked like finding a way back into the game and Napoli could afford to waste several ‌chances to finish off the game as a contest. Napoli, who beat holders AC Milan 2-0 in ‍Thursday's semi-final, won their third Super Cup ‍and first ‍since 2014 while Bologna, ⁠who overcame ‍Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Friday, failed at their first attempt ⁠to ‌win the trophy.







