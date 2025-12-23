Lookman earns Nigeria nervy 2-1 victory over Tanzania in Fes

Ademola Lookman scored a superb second-half winner ⁠as Nigeria earned a 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations Group ‍C victory over Tanzania in the pouring rain ‌in Fes on ‍Tuesday, a positive start for the silver medallists from two years ago, but one that was not without moments of alarm.

Nigeria were more dominant than the scoreline suggests in terms of possession and ⁠chances, but they failed to finish off the contest and were almost made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal by their east African ‌opponents.

Semi Ajayi headed Nigeria in front in the first half before Charles M'Mombwa equalised five minutes after ‍halftime. The Tanzanians' joy lasted only two ‍minutes, however, ‍as Lookman fired in ⁠what proved to ‍be the winner from outside the box.

Tunisia and Uganda play their opening Group C game ⁠later on ‌Tuesday in Rabat.









