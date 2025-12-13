PSG move top with nervy 3-2 win at bottom club Metz

 Contact Us
Goals from Goncalo Ramos, Quentin Ndjantou, and Desire Doue secured a 3-2 victory for Paris St Germain at Metz on Saturday, moving the champions provisionally top of Ligue 1 despite seeing their two-goal lead narrowed twice.

Published December 13,2025
Paris St Germain moved provisionally top of Ligue 1 with a 3-2 win at bottom club Metz on Saturday where the champions twice had a two-goal cushion cut and Goncalo Ramos, Quentin Ndjantou and Desire Doue were all on the scoresheet for the visitors.

PSG went in front in the 31st minute through a Ramos header and Ndjantou doubled their lead eight minutes later but Metz pulled one back out of nowhere three minutes before the break with Jessy Deminguet's shot from outside the box.

Substitute Doue increased PSG's lead in the 63rd minute from a quick counter attack before Giorgi Tsitaishvili ensured a nervy ending for the visitors with a goal nine minutes from time.

PSG are on 36 points, two ahead of Lens who host Nice on Sunday while Metz remain bottom of the standings with 11 points.