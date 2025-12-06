Ferran Torres bags hat-trick as Barcelona batter Real Betis 5-3

Ferran Torres scored a first-half hat-trick as Barcelona won 5-3 at Real Betis in LaLiga on Saturday, bouncing back after conceding an early goal to extend their lead over Real Madrid at the summit to four points.

Anthony marked his return from suspension by scoring from Betis' first attack in the sixth minute, with Jules Kounde playing the winger onside as he rifled the ball into the net.

The full-back made amends as Barcelona levelled five minutes later with a typically expansive passing move punctuated by Torres, who deftly steered Kounde's centre in at the near post.

With the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong left on Barca's bench, Torres seized his chance and struck again two minutes later, Roony Barghdji crossing for him to score with a sumptuous volley that went through the legs of Betis keeper Alvaro Valles.

With Barcelona dominating, Barghdji netted his first LaLiga goal for the club to make it 4-1 before the break. A Lamine Yamal penalty increased Barca's lead but Betis never gave up, Diego Llorente steering the ball into the net from a flicked-on corner in the 85th minute.

Kounde was in the thick of things again late on, fouling Abdessamad Ezzalzouli in the box to concede a penalty that was scored by Cucho Hernandez in the 90th minute, but it proved too little, too late for Betis.

Earlier in the afternoon, third-placed Villarreal beat Getafe 2-0, while a penalty in first-half stoppage time gave Deportivo Alaves a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in their mid-table clash.

Barcelona top the standings on 40 points after 16 games, with Real Madrid four points behind them with a game in hand. Betis are fifth on 24 points.







