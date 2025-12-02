Fenerbahce salvages late draw against Galatasaray in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahce salvaged a late draw against Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig derby on Monday.

Galatasaray broke the deadlock when Leroy Sane made a long-range finish in the 27th minute at Fenerbahce's home ground, Chobani Stadium.

Fenerbahce started the second half strongly but continued to waste clear chances.

The home side finally equalized in the 95th minute, with substitute Jhon Duran heading in the late goal.

With this result, leader Galatasaray increased their points to 33, one point ahead of second-place Fenerbahce as of week 14.