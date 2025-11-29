Milan edge Lazio 1-0 with Leao strike to claim Serie A top spot

AC Milan secured a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Lazio thanks to Rafael Leao's goal early in the second-half to provisionally take over at the top of Serie A on Saturday.

The victory put Milan on 28 points, one point above second-placed AS Roma before they host champions Napoli, who are third on 25 points, on Sunday. Lazio are eighth with 18 points.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan produced a moment of brilliance inside two minutes when he somehow clawed away Mario Gila's point-blank header with a fingertip save.

Despite the intense start, the first half produced few other clear chances. Maignan repeatedly snuffed out Lazio's early attacks with solid saves, while Milan created only a handful of half-chances with the teams going into the break goalless.

The hosts, however, came out with renewed vigour after the break. A well-worked move released Fikayo Tomori on the right, allowing him to drive in a low cross that Leao met with a sliding finish six minutes into the second half.

Lazio struggled to halt Milan's momentum, and only a sharp save from goalkeeper Ivan Provedel prevented Leao from doubling his tally with a powerful header moments later.

While the closing stages were more evenly balanced, neither side produced a decisive chance. In the final seconds, tension rose when Lazio appealed for a penalty after a last-ditch attempt, believing Strahinja Pavlovic handled to clear a cross.

Milan manager Max Allegri was sent off for protesting against the referee reviewing the incident on the VAR monitor, appearing to voice his frustration too strongly. Lazio assistant manager Marco Ianni was dismissed for dissent seconds later.

In the end, the stadium erupted in relief when referee Giuseppe Collu ruled out a penalty, judging that Pavlovic had been fouled first. The match ended soon afterwards following nearly 14 minutes of stoppage time.







