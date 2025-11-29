Late Diaz and Jackson goals give Bayern 3-1 win over St Pauli

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich needed stoppage-time goals from Luis Diaz and Nicolas Jackson to beat strugglers St Pauli 3-1 on Saturday, coming from behind for the second straight week and also hitting the woodwork three times.

Diaz headed in for a 2-1 lead early in stoppage time and Jackson slotted in their third goal as the hosts bounced back from their first defeat of the season across all competitions with Wednesday's 3-1 loss at Arsenal in the Champions League.

Bayern found themselves 1-0 down in the sixth minute when St Pauli, who have now lost their last nine league games, pressed high and won possession, with Andreas Hountondji finishing the move with a powerful shot.

With more than 80% of possession in the first half, Bayern desperately tried to come back as they had done last week when they recovered from two goals down to crush Freiburg 6-2.

They hit the post with Lennart Karl's curled shot in the 23rd and again through Tom Bischof's deflected effort 12 minutes later. Raphael Guerreiro, however, made no mistake when he drilled in from a Diaz assist a minute before halftime to level.

Bayern were again in control after the break but St Pauli stayed compact and disciplined. Top scorer Harry Kane also hit the post with a volley late in the game before Diaz put them in front early in stoppage time and Jackson added his goal at the very end to lift them to 34 points. RB Leipzig are second on 26.







