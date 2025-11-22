Nottingham Forest stun struggling Liverpool with 3-0 triumph at Anfield

Nottingham Forest stunned champions Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday with a 3-0 Premier League thrashing that dented the Reds' title ambitions in Forest's first back-to-back league wins at Liverpool's ground in 62 years.

Goals from Murillo, Nicolo Savona and Morgan Gibbs-White sealed Forest's win to hand Arne Slot's men a shocking sixth defeat in their last seven league games and their biggest home league loss in more than a decade.

Liverpool plummeted to provisionally 11th in the table on 18 points, eight behind leaders Arsenal who host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Forest are 16th after their first away win of the season.

Murillo fired home from a corner that Liverpool failed to deal with in the 33rd minute. Liverpool argued that an offside Dan Ndoye was standing in goalkeeper Alisson's line of sight, after Virgil van Dijk's goal at Manchester City earlier this month was disallowed because Andy Robertson was in front of the keeper, but Saturday's goal stood.

In a nightmare start to the second half for Liverpool, Savona struck seconds after the break when Neco Williams cut back the ball from the byline for the Italian to fire past Alisson.

Forest sealed their victory in the 78th minute -- and sent scores of Reds fans heading to the exits -- when Alisson made a terrific save of Omari Hutchinson's shot, but the ball fell to Gibbs-White who struck from the centre of the box.

"I didn't expect it but it's happened," Gibbs-White told Premier League Productions. "I'm out there trying to help the team as much as possible. I thought the boys were brilliant today. Delighted we got the three points but I hope we're out of the relegation zone."

Forest won 1-0 at Anfield early last season, handing Liverpool their only home loss of their championship season.

Their win on Saturday could have been even more lopsided. Forest's Igor Jesus celebrated what he thought was his first league goal but it was chalked off for a hand-ball after a VAR review.

"It's a problem," Liverpool captain Van Dijk told Sky Sports. "Everyone in the team has to take responsibility. Football is a team and everyone has to take responsibility. We have to digest this and take it on the chin.

"Everyone is disappointed, like they should be, because losing at home to Nottingham Forest is, in my eyes, very bad. Those goals we conceded are far too easy and we all have to look in the mirror. I can't decide what the supporters are doing if they leave early. I know the fans have been through thick and thin with us."

Liverpool, whose defeat piles more pressure on Slot, had their chances and took 21 shots to Forest's 15.

Alexis Mac Allister had a near point-blank shot blocked by Elliot Anderson early in the game. Mohamed Salah, who was making his 300th league appearance, put in a lovely cross for Milos Kerkez that he hit over the crossbar later in the first half and Dominik Szoboszlai unleashed a rocket of a shot from the top of the box that was deflected out of danger.

With Forest unbeaten in their last three league games, Gibbs-White gave credit to Sean Dyche, who was appointed as the team's third manager of the season on October 21.

"When Sean Dyche came in, he made it clear the season starts now," the midfielder said. "He's been putting us to work but we needed it to compete at the highest level. We've been running, running, running."







