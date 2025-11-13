Osimhen strikes twice as Nigeria keep World Cup hopes alive

Star striker Victor Osimhen scored twice in extra time to clinch a 4-1 victory for Nigeria over Gabon on Thursday in an African 2026 World Cup qualifying semi-final in Rabat.

Osimhen squandered a great chance to win the match at the end of regular time, firing wide with only goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba to beat.

But the 2023 African Player of the Year atoned on 102 minutes, firing across goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba into the far corner after being set up by Benjamin Fredrick.

He struck again on 110 minutes, controlling a long pass before once again beating Mbaba with a shot into the far corner.

After conceding a 89th-minute equaliser in regular time, Nigeria regained the lead when substitute Chidera Ejuke scored his first goal for the Super Eagles after 97 minutes.

Akor Adams had put Nigeria ahead on 78 minutes and Mario Lemina levelled after 89 minutes in the Moroccan capital.

Nigeria will play Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo, who kick off at 1900 GMT, in the African final on Sunday with a place in six-nation inter-continental play-offs next March up for grabs.

The two winners of finals in the tournament will qualify for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Bolivia and New Caledonia have already secured slots.

Nigeria sprang a pre-match surprise by leaving regular captain and centre-back William Troost-Ekong on the bench with Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi wearing the armband.

Another substitute was Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, whose late goal in a 4-0 group win over Benin last month enabled Nigeria to pip Burkina Faso for a play-offs place.

Nigeria had a purple patch midway through the opening half with Osimhen coming close three times to breaking the deadlock.

The 26-year-old Galatasaray striker headed wide twice, then had an appeal for handball turned down after a VAR review.

There was another VAR check on the hour after Nigeria full-back Bright Osayi-Samuel pulled the shirt of Aaron Appindangoye in the box, denying the defender a chance to connect with a free-kick.

After a lengthy review, Gabonese appeals for a penalty were turned down by South African referee Abongile Tom.

The deadlock in a tense showdown was finally broken when Sevilla winger Adams intercepted a misplaced Gabon pass, rounded goalkeeper Mbaba and scored.

There was an element of luck about the Gabon equaliser as Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali appeared to have the shot from Lemina covered until it took a deflection and sneaked into the corner of the net.

Then came the three extra-time goals from Ejuke and Osimhen that kept alive Nigerian hopes of a seventh World Cup appearance.









