Yamal released from Spain squad after medical treatment

Lamine Yamal was released from Spain's squad on Tuesday for their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Türkiye after treatment on a groin injury, prompting criticism from the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

The 18-year-old Barcelona winger, who has missed five matches for his LaLiga club due to the issue, had a radiofrequency operation on Monday as Spain's training camp began, RFEF said.

"This procedure was performed without prior notification to the national team's medical staff, who only learned of the details through a report received at 10:40 p.m. last night, which indicated a medical recommendation for rest for 7-10 days," RFEF said in a statement.

"In view of this situation, and prioritising the player's health, safety and well-being at all times, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has taken the decision to release the player from the current squad."

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente described the situation as something he had not come across previously.

"The thing is, these things happen outside the federation, that's how it is, that's how it happens, you have to accept it ...," De la Fuente told Radio Nacional de Espana (RNE). "I don't think it's very normal.

"Of course (surprised), like everyone else, you don't know, you haven't heard anything, you don't know any details, and then they tell you, I insist, and on top of that, there's the health issue, so you're surprised."

Yamal, capped 23 times, has netted six goals and contributed six assists in 11 matches this season for Barcelona.

Spain top Group E with 12 points from four matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding none.

They face Georgia on Saturday in Tbilisi before hosting Turkey on Tuesday in Seville.

Spain will qualify for the finals if they defeat Georgia and Turkey do not beat Bulgaria or if they draw and Türkiye lose.










