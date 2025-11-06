Inter battle past Kairat 2-1 to stay perfect in Champions League

Last year's finalists Inter Milan had to battle before beating Kairat Almaty 2-1 at the San Siro on Wednesday, with the Italians keeping their perfect record in this season's Champions League despite conceding their first goal of the competition.

Inter are on 12 points after four games, alongside Bayern Munich and Arsenal, while Kairat remain on one point.

After a poor first period from Inter, Lautaro Martinez put the hosts ahead on the stroke of halftime but the San Siro was stunned 10 minutes after the break when Ofri Arad equalised with a header from a corner.

Carlos Augusto put Inter back in front in the 67th minute and while the home side were unable to find another goal to kill off the brave Kazakhs, their sluggish performance was still rewarded with the three points.









