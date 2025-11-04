News Sports Ronaldo plans to retire ‘soon’ and expects he ‘probably will cry’

Cristiano Ronaldo, the 40-year-old Al Nassr and Portugal forward, has announced he is planning to retire "soon." In a recent interview discussing his future intentions, the football star, who has scored 952 career goals, predicted he "probably will cry" when the time comes to end his career.

The 40-year-old Al Nassr and Portugal forward, who has scored 952 goals in his career so far, spoke of his intentions for the future in an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored.



Asked when he may consider hanging up his boots, Ronaldo replied: "Soon. But I think I will be prepared.



"It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably (I) will cry, yes… I'm (an) open person. (It) will be very, very difficult, yes.



"But Piers, I prepare my future since (the age of) 25, 26, 27 years old, I prepare (for) my future. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure."



Ronaldo left Manchester United for a second time in 2022 but still looks out for their results, now under the guidance of his former Portugal team-mate Ruben Amorim.



The former Real Madrid and Juventus star, five-time Ballon d'Or winner who has scored 102 times in 115 games for his Saudi club, notes Amorim is trying his best but warns fans should not expect "miracles".



"He's doing his best," Ronaldo said. "What are you going to do? Miracles. Miracles is impossible. We say in Portugal, 'Miracles is only in Fatima'… And he's not going to do miracles. They have good players but they don't have, some of them, in mind what Manchester United is.



"Manchester United is still in my heart. I love that club. But we have all to be honest and look for ourselves and say, 'Listen, they are not in a good path'. So, they need to change and it's not only about the coach and players, in my opinion."









