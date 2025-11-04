News Sports Napoli, Frankfurt share points in a goalless draw in Champions League

Both coming off heavy defeats, Napoli (6-2 at PSV) and Frankfurt (5-1 to Liverpool) shared the points in the other early game. The match ended in a goalless draw.

Napoli had two big last-gasp chances in stoppage time, but Eljif Elmas shot was blocked by the Frankfurt defence and Rasmus Højlund's effort was saved by Michael Zetterer.



This was Frankfurt's first Champions League match this season that didn't involve a 5-1 score. They started their campaign with a 5-1 thrashing of Galatasaray but were on the other side in defeats to Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.









