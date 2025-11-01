Ramos header earns PSG late win over Nice

Substitute Goncalo Ramos scored with a powerful header in the 94th minute to earn European champions Paris Saint-Germain a late 1-0 win over Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Ramos finally turned PSG's overwhelming possession into three points at the Parc des Princes and Luis Enrique's side can now switch their focus to the visit of Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The victory means PSG will remain Ligue 1 leaders regardless of other results this weekend.

The introduction of Ramos in the 72nd minute in place of Senny Mayulu proved the injection of attacking thrust they needed.

Ramos, making his 100th appearance for PSG, forced a fine save from Nice goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf shortly before his decisive goal.

Then, as the seconds ticked down, the Portuguese international connected from close range with a corner from Lee Kang-in that was glanced on by the head of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Ramos gave the corner flag a karate kick in celebration as the home fans roared their approval.









