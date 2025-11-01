News Sports Bayern beat Leverkusen 3-0 to remain perfect in now 15 season games

Bayern Munich demonstrated their squad depth by resting their star attacking trio of Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz, yet still secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, extending their perfect record to 15 wins in 15 matches this season.

Bayern Munich could afford leaving their glittering attacking trio of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz out of the starting 11 as they made it 15 wins from 15 season matches with a thumping 3-0 over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.



Serge Gnabry in the 25th, Nicolas Jackson with his maiden Bundesliga goal with a 31st-minute header, and an own goal from Loic Bade in the 44th condemned Leverkusen to a first Bundesliga defeat away from home in two and a half years.



Kane and Diaz had started in all previous 14 matches across all competitions and Olise in 13 but coach Vincent Kompany decided to give them a rest ahead of Tuesday's Champions League topper at title holders Paris Saint-Germain.



The trio did however come on for the final half hour for a light workout with the game long decided and Bayern maintaining their five point lead over RB Leipzig with a maximum 27 points.



"It was definitely a statement," Gnabry told Sky TV.



He added in reference to the starting line-up: "Of course we were a bit surprised but we have have all performed well. I was a good sign to bring on other players in a game like this. It makes us even stronger as a unit when we get such a result against such an opponent."



Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand said: "We must acknowledge that Bayern are a European top team. They punished us in situations were we should have done better. We are not satisfied and have work ahead of us."



Leipzig won a duel for second place 3-1 against VfB Stuttgart while in the lowlands Borussia Mönchengladbach ended a run of 15 league matches over seven months without victory with an emphatic 4-0 at St Pauli.



Gladbach climbed two spots from last place which is now occupied by Heidenheim who drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt. Mainz are second bottom after conceding a late 1-1 equalizer against Werder Bremen.



Union Berlin and Freiburg played to a 0-0 draw while the Sunday fixtures are Cologne v SV Hamburg and Wolfsburg v Hoffenheim. Third placed Borussia Dortmund who won 1-0 in Augsburg on Friday.



The move to bench especially Kane was not without risk as Bayern had lost seven of the 15 matches in which the England captain had not started since his arrival in 2023, and Bayern had not beaten the 2024 champions and 2025 runners-up Leverkusen in five Bundesliga matches.



Jackson was among those who started instead, along with teenage sensation Lennart Karl and young midfielder Tom Bischof.



Karl fired a first shot wide in the 15th before Gnabry outran Leverkusen's defence to claim a long ball from Bischof and score through the legs of keeper Mark Flekken.



Chelsea loanee Jackson nodded in Konrad Laimer's cross six minutes later and had another disallowed for offside before Bade bundled Raphael Guerreiro's cross into his own net shortly before half-time.



Jackson should have made it 4-0 but headed wide before coming off for Kane, and Guerreiro also came close.



There was no way back for Leverkusen who had claimed five wins and a draw since Kasper Hjulmand replaced Erik ten Hag as coach early in the season.



It also ended their long league record unbeaten run of 37 matches away from home since a 3-0 defeat in Bochum in May 2023, 25 victories and 12 draws.



In Leipzig, Yan Diomande forced Jeff Chabot into an own goal at the stroke of half-time and the teenager then netted the second himself into the near corner in the 53rd. Romulo scored a late third after a big mistake from Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel.



Leipzig extended their unbeaten run to eight league matches while Tiago Tomas' goal on the counter in the 65th was not enough for Stuttgart, whose run of five straight victories came to an end.



"Compliments to the team. We were patient and give them not a lot of space. We did well and were able to take our chances," Leipzig coach Ole Werner said.



Gladbach had not won in the league since beating Leipzig 1-0 on March 29 but ended the rot as they followed up on a mid-week Cup victory against second division Karlsruhe.



Haris Tabakovic scored twice in the first half, capitalizing on a howler from Pauli goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj and flicking home Franck Honorat's cross, and he then set up Shuto Machino for the third in the 75th. Oscar Fraulo wrapped up matters five minutes later against St Pauli who have now lost six in a row.



"It is so nice to get a Bundesliga win again," Gladbach's Florian Neuhaus said. "We will enjoy it and then prepare for [next week's derby against] Cologne."











