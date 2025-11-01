In the awards traditionally organized by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) since 1987, this year our national players Arda Güler, who plays for Real Madrid in Spain, and Kenan Yıldız, who competes for Juventus in Italy, have been nominated in the "World's Best Young Player" category.



Arda Güler is also listed in the nominations for the "World's Best Playmaker" category.



The international IFFHS jury, composed of sports journalists and football experts from 120 countries across different continents, will announce the award winners after December 10, 2025.



It was mentioned that the jury members would be making their assessments based on the annual performance of the candidates (January-December period).