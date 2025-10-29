Roma hold firm against late Parma push to stay joint top

Goals from Mario Hermoso and Artem Dovbyk earned AS Roma a 2-1 home win over Parma in Serie A on Wednesday, keeping Gian Piero Gasperini's side level on points with leaders Napoli.

Roma and Napoli both have 21 points after nine rounds. Parma are 15th with seven points.

Roma thought they had taken the lead through Matias Soule just before the break, but the goal was ruled out for offside after it was deemed a teammate had obstructed Parma keeper Zion Suzuki's view.

Instead, it took until the 63rd minute for Roma to break through, as Hermoso rose unchallenged to head in from a corner and give his side the lead.

Dovbyk doubled Roma's lead nine minutes from time, reacting quickest to a rebound and smashing the ball into the net.

Parma added late drama when Alessandro Circati pulled one back in the 86th minute, but the visitors ran out of time to find an equaliser.







