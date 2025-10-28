News Sports Leipzig fan dies after medical emergency at Cup match in Cottbus

RB Leipzig announced on Tuesday that one of their fans died following a medical emergency that occurred before their German Cup match against third-division Energie Cottbus.

An RB Leipzig fan has died after a medical emergency ahead of their German Cup match third division Energie Cottbus on Tuesday, the Bundesliga club said.



"Tragically, one of our fans suffered a medical emergency while entering the stadium. We have just received the sad news that the RB Leipzig fan in question has since passed away in hospital," Leipzig said on X.



"For this reason, and out of respect for their family, we are reducing our live coverage from Cottbus to a minimum. We ask for your understanding, but in moments like this, football takes a back seat.



"The club would like to send our deepest condolences to the family."



The news was announced in the stadium at half-time, with Leipzig 3-0 up, and both sets of fans reduced their support to a minimum out of respect for the victim and his family.











