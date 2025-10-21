Bayern extend deal with coach Kompany to 2029 after winning start to season

German champions Bayern Munich and coach Vincent Kompany have agreed to extend his contract by two years to 2029, the Bundesliga side said on Tuesday following a winning start this season.

The Belgian, who took over last year with an initial deal to 2027, won the league title in his first season in charge, and Bayern are currently in top spot in the Bundesliga with seven wins from seven matches.

"It feels to me as if I've been here much longer already and that I understand the club well," Kompany said in a club statement. "So far, it has been a great experience — we have started a wonderful journey. Let's keep working hard and celebrate many more successes."

The Bavarians, who host Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, have won all 11 games across all competitions so far in a perfect start to their season.

They also earned a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's Bundesliga Klassiker.

"The contract extension with Vincent Kompany is a strong vote of confidence from the club in recognition of his excellent work so far, and also a clear signal of continuity and stability at FC Bayern," said club president Herbert Hainer.

"Vincent Kompany is highly valued by the players, the club management, and the fans. We are pleased to be extending our collaboration ahead of schedule," Hainer said.

Kompany's appointment in 2024 came after a months-long search for the successor to Thomas Tuchel.

He began his coaching career at Belgian club Anderlecht and spent two seasons there before joining Burnley in 2022 and securing promotion from the second-tier Championship with seven games to spare through his free-flowing, possession-based football.

However, Burnley were relegated the following season after finishing 19th with 24 points and five wins.









