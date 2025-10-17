News Sports PSG come from two down to deny Strasbourg victory

A late Senny Mayulu equalizer was all that saved Paris Saint-Germain's top-of-the-table spot in Ligue 1, as the champions were held to a 3-3 draw by Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.

Published October 18,2025

Paris Saint-Germain needed a late equalizer from Senny Mayulu to cling on to top spot in Ligue 1 after a 3-3 draw at home to Strasbourg.



Liam Rosenior's surprise package looked on course to leapfrog the champions at the summit after Joaquin Panichelli's double put them 3-1 up.



But a penalty from Goncalo Ramos and Mayulu's header ensured PSG escaped with a point, although they will still be usurped at the top if Marseille or Lyon win their matches on Saturday.



PSG went ahead after just six minutes when Desire Doue wriggled free in the corner of Strasbourg's penalty area. Doue cut the ball back and Bradley Barcola took one touch before slamming it past visiting goalkeeper Mike Penders.



The hosts looked to press home their advantage with Mayulu firing just wide and Penders diving low to his left to save from Barcola.



But Strasbourg equalized in the 26th minute through a fabulous header from Panichelli.



Guela Doue swung in a deep cross from the right and Panichelli climbed above his marker to power his header home.



Strasbourg then stunned the hosts by taking the lead four minutes before half-time.



Valentin Barco was the architect with an audacious assist, the Argentinian collecting the ball on the edge of the box and scooping it over the top of the PSG backline.



Diego Moreira was on hand to sweep the ball across goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and inside the far post.



After the break Chevalier had to deal with a long-range drive from Julio Enciso, but he could not prevent them hitting a third in the 49th minute.



Moreira held off his marker before squaring the ball to Panichelli, who calmly stroked in his seventh goal in eight league games.



The deficit was halved when Ramos converted a penalty, awarded after Penders had been booked for a foul on PSG's Doue.



The hosts drew level in the 79th minute when Lee Kang-In sent Mayulu through on goal.



Mayulu's initial shot at the near post was parried by Penders but the teenager headed the rebound back over the helpless keeper and into the net.









