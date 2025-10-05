Napoli move top with battling 2-1 win over Genoa

Second-half goals from Andre Anguissa and Rasmus Hojlund helped Napoli battle back to earn a 2-1 home win over Genoa on Sunday as the defending champions moved top of the Serie A standings.

Genoa, having easily dealt with Napoli's toothless first-half attack, took a 33rd-minute lead through Jeff Ekhator's deft back-heel strike but the hosts drew level 12 minutes after the break from Anguissa's header.

The home side's winner came 15 minutes from time when Anguissa's shot was parried away by the keeper and Hojlund was there to capitalise with a low strike from the edge of the six-yard box.

Napoli are on 15 points, ahead of AS Roma on goal difference, with AC Milan, who are away to Juventus later on Sunday, and Inter Milan both three points behind. Genoa, without a league win, are second from the bottom on two points.











