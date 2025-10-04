RICE ON TARGET AS ARSENAL BEAT WEST HAM IN ARTETAS 300TH GAME

Rice on target as Arsenal beat West Ham in Arteta's 300th game

Arsenal provisionally moved top of the Premier League as Declan Rice scored against his old club West Ham United in a 2-0 home victory in a lop-sided London-derby on Saturday.

Midfielder Rice rammed home a rebound in the 38th minute to reward Arsenal's domination against a defensively-minded West Ham who failed to register a shot on target.

Bukayo Saka then made the points safe from the penalty spot in the 67th minute to make it a satisfying 300th game in charge for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

It capped a fine week for Arsenal who snatched a late comeback win at Newcastle United last weekend before beating Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Arteta's side have 16 points from their opening seven games, one more than Liverpool although the champions could reclaim top spot with a win at Chelsea later.

West Ham remain second from bottom with four points.









