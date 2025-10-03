FIFA ‘cannot solve geopolitical problems,’ chief says amid calls for sanctions on Israel

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday said that the world's football governing "cannot solve geopolitical problems" amid growing calls for sanctions against Israel.

"FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems, but it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values," Infantino said, in what appears to be a justification for not discussing the exclusion of Israel in the body's council meeting held on Thursday.

"Our thoughts are with those who are suffering in the many conflicts that exist around the world today, and the most important message that football can convey right now is one of peace and unity," Infantino added.

Infantino said FIFA was dedicated to "using the power of football" to "bring people together in a divided world."

Israel's national football team is currently participating in the European qualifiers for the 2026 men's World Cup. At the club level, Maccabi Tel Aviv is competing in the Europa League.

Last month, a UN commission of inquiry determined that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani on Wednesday said that UEFA should make a decision regarding Israel.

"First and foremost, [Israel] is a member of UEFA, no different than I have to deal with a member of my region for whatever reason. They have to deal with that," he further said.