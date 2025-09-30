CHELSEA EARN SCRAPPY 1-0 WIN AGAINST MOURINHOS BENFICA

Jose Mourinho suffered a disappointing return to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, a first-half own goal gifting Chelsea a 1-0 win over his new Benfica side in the Champions League.

Chelsea's Pedro Neto looped the ball to Alejandro Garnacho at the far post in the 18th minute and the Argentine stretched to turn it across the face of goal where the unfortunate Richard Rios could only poke it in his own net.

Chelsea finished the game with 10 men after substitute Joao Pedro was sent off deep into added time for two yellow cards but it was a first win in this season's competition, albeit a scrappy one, for Enzo Maresca's team who lost their first Champions League outing in more than two years to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Mourinho, who won three league titles in two spells with Chelsea, took charge of Benfica less than two weeks ago after the side lost their first Champions League game to Azerbaijan's Qarabag and the Lisbon side sacked Bruno Lage.









