LeBron James not waiting on second son to reach NBA

LeBron James played with son Bronny James last season in an historic first in basketball history, but the future Hall of Famer is not looking to prolong his career to play with his second son, Bryce.

"No, I'm not waiting on Bryce," James said Monday to a reporter at the Los Angeles Lakers media day. "He has his own timeline. I've got my timeline. I don't know if they quite match up."

Bryce James is at Arizona and preparing to play his freshman season, so there's a possibility he could be drafted into the NBA next summer. LeBron James turns 41 in December.

LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 42,184 points, has not decided if he will retire following the upcoming season. In 70 games last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists to rank in the top 22 in each category.

Preparing for his first full season playing alongside fellow superstar Luka Doncic, James will become the first player in NBA history to play in 23 seasons when he suits up for opening night Oct. 21 against the visiting Golden State Warriors.

James, who has played in 1,562 regular-season games, is 50 shy of breaking Hall of Fame member Robert Parish's NBA record.

He is a 21-time All-Star, four-time league MVP and four-time NBA champion.

James entered the NBA as an 18-year-old after being selected No. 1 in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.







