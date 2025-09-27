Inter Milan earn 2-0 away win over Cagliari

Inter Milan earned a 2-0 away win over Cagliari on Saturday thanks to an early goal from Lautaro Martinez and a late strike by substitute Francesco Pio Esposito, and moved up to fifth in the Serie A standings.

The visitors took a ninth-minute lead through a Martinez header in a scrappy opening half where Cagliari failed to register a single attempt on goal.

A rather toothless Cagliari almost snatched an unlikely equaliser when Michael Folorunsho smashed a header off the post, but Esposito netted his first Serie A goal eight minutes from time to wrap up the win.

Inter are on nine points, three off leaders Napoli who are at AC Milan on Sunday, while Cagliari remain on seven points, dropping to 10th spot.









