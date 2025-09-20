Verona fight back to hold Juventus to 1-1 draw

Hellas Verona fought back to hold Juventus to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, ending the visitors' three-match winning streak in Serie A as Gift Orban's equaliser from the penalty spot in the 44th minute cancelled out Francisco Conceicao's strike.

Conceicao, making his first appearance since suffering a muscle injury earlier this month, scored in the 19th minute when he picked up Khephren Thuram's pass and cut in from the right, dribbling past two Verona players before finishing with his left foot from the edge of the box.

A handball by Joao Mario in the box set up the hosts' equaliser, and Juventus keeper Michele Di Gregorio got his hand on Orban's penalty kick but the deflected ball still went in.

Verona, looking for their first win this season, thought they had taken the lead when captain Suat Serdar found the net with a header in the 67th minute, but a VAR review ruled him offside and the hosts got their third draw in four league matches.









