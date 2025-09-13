Napoli stroll to 3-1 win at Fiorentina, Hojlund scores on debut

Napoli strolled to a comfortable 3-1 win away to Fiorentina on Saturday, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring on his debut as the defending champions continued their perfect start to the season and moved back to the top of the Serie A standings.

The visitors went ahead in the sixth minute, with Kevin De Bruyne converting from the spot and Hojlund's debut goal doubled Napoli's lead eight minutes later. Sam Beukema tapped in from close range six minutes after the break to make it 3-0.

While Napoli did concede their first goal of the season when Luca Ranieri pulled one back for Fiorentina with 11 minutes left, Antonio Conte's side came away with a well deserved three points after an impressive performance in Florence.

Napoli are top on nine points, ahead of Juventus -- who defeated Inter Milan 4-3 earlier on Saturday -- on goal difference. Fiorentina, still seeking their first win of the season, remain on two points after three games.









