Juventus win seven-goal thriller against Inter with late Adzic goal

Juventus snatched a dramatic 4-3 win at home to Inter Milan on Saturday, with Vasilije Adzic netting a stunning added time winner to send the hosts top of the Serie A standings.

Juventus took the lead in the 14th minute through Lloyd Kelly. Inter equalised on the half-hour mark with Hakan Calhanoglu's strike but Juventus were back in front thanks to Kenan Yildiz eight minutes later.

Calhanoglu scored another in the 65th minute to draw Inter level again and 11 minutes later Marcus Thuram's header from a corner put the away side in front but his brother Kephren headed in from a free kick eight minutes from the end to pull Juve level.

With the game heading for a draw, substitute Adzic smashed home the winner from distance to put Juventus on nine points, three ahead of Napoli, Cremonese and AS Roma who all have a game in hand. Napoli are at Fiorentina later on Saturday. Inter remain on three points.





